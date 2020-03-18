Bernie Sanders may drop out of presidential race

Vermont Senator 'assessing' his campaign after devastating loss in Florida primary.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) is "assessing" his presidential campaign after his crushing defeat in the Florida state primary, campaign manager Faiz Shakir said Wednesday morning.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign," Shakir said.

Sanders has said he hoped the government would provide $2,000 for all Americans in wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden won the Florida, Illinois and Democratic primaries on Tuesday, increasing his lead over Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.

A CNN poll found that voters over the age of 65, moderates and black voters carried Biden to his projected primary win in Florida. which was the biggest prize of the day with 219 delegates up for grabs.