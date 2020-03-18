Rainfall and flooding expected throughout Israel

As the winter months draw to a close, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) continues to rise, rising two centimeters since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Kinneret's water level stood at 209 meters and 44 centimeters below sea level, and just 64 centimeters from maximum capacity.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. During the morning hours, there will be local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. The rains will lessen during the course of the day, and harsh winds will blow. Temperatures will drop to lower than seasonal average.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and there may be light local rains in northern Israel.

Thursday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel. There may be thunderstorms in northern Israel. Harsh winds will blow, and temperatures will remain below seasonal average.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. Local rains will fall in the northern Negev. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there may also be snow in the northern Golan Heights. Temperatures will remain lower than average, and there is a chance of flooding in the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas.