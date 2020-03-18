Jewish Astronaut sees Tel Aviv from space and sends blessings

Astronaut Jessica Meir, whose Jewish father fought in the 1948 War of Independence, tweets Israel photo from space and sends her blessing

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, whose Jewish father fought in the 1948 War of Independence, tweeted her wishes for peace on earth saying with a picture of Israel from space.

"Gazing down at the city in which my father was raised," Meir wrote, referring to the city of Tel Aviv, "I take to heart one of his most uttered expressions, 'This too shall pass.' Wise words to remember, in both good times and bad."

"Goodnight TelAviv, Israel!" Meir concluded.

In December, Meir tweeted a Hanukkah message from space.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth!” Meir tweeted from the International Space Station.