Two coronavirus isolation facilities to be built in Gaza

The Hamas terrorist organization, which controls Gaza, has begun work on the construction of facilities for absorption, medical examination and isolation of those entering the Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing with Egypt and the Erez crossing with Israel.

Mohammed Mohammed, director of the Rafah municipality's health and environmental department, said that the facility near Rafah will be built on a land 20 dunams in size located west of the city, in coordination with the municipality, the government's monitoring committee, the local water service and the electricity company.

There will be 500 rooms at the two facilities, near the Erez and Rafah crossings, which will allow for the isolation of coronavirus patients in order to ensure that they do not spread the virus throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-affiliated Al-Risala website said that Yahya Sinwar, head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, personally supervised construction work in both areas, and was accompanied by a number of Hamas leaders.

So far there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Gaza, where local authorities last week declared a new set of precautionary measures amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the coastal enclave.

At the same time, more than 40 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, which is run by PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction.

Most of the cases of coronavirus in the PA have been recorded in the city of Bethlehem.