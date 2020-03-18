Three rockets hit near US Embassy in Iraq

At least three rockets strike Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone which houses the US Embassy.

Protesters set fire to entry control point at the US Embassy in Baghdad

At least three rockets struck Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone near the American Embassy late Tuesday, Iraqi security officials said, according to The Associated Press.

The Green Zone is where Iraq’s government and several foreign embassies are located.

Myles Caggins, spokesman for the coalition, said the rockets fell at least 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the embassy.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Green Zone has come under repeated rocket attacks in recent months. In late January, three out of five rockets that were fired directly hit the US embassy. At least one person was wounded.

On Monday, reported AP, rockets hit the Basmaya base near the Iraqi capital, an Iraqi army statement said.

The projectiles landed in an area that includes agricultural land and a factory, according to the statement. No more details were provided.

The attacks are never claimed but the US has pointed the finger at Iran-backed groups within the Hashed al-Shaabi, a military network officially incorporated into Iraq's state security forces.

Rocket attacks have also targeted Iraqi bases hosting troops from the US and other countries.

Last Wednesday, a rocket attack on the Taji base killed an American soldier, a British soldier and one US contractor.

The US responded a day later by targeting weapons facilities belonging to the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia inside Iraq.

On Saturday, three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded in a rocket attack on the Taji base.