The fall of the house of Israel

Tamar Yonah discusses the key questions these days: Where will the economic markets be after coronavirus? Who will survive the forced close down of businesses, and how will it affect us? How many will lose their jobs and livelihood? If the world’s economy goes into a recession, and items, production and resources are scarce, could countries go to war?

PLUS: Will Israel have a fifth column in its cabinet? Will Benny Gantz from the Blue and White political block form a government with the anti-Israel Arab Joint list and give them access to sensitive security information that can get our soldiers killed and endanger the lives of Israeli citizens, and the state called, ‘ISRAEL’, itself? Could the PLO-supporting Arab Knesset members demand that Israel not use air power to take out Gazan rockets and missiles when terrorists open fire upon Israel? And could this lead to the downfall of Israel?