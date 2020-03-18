NBA star Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets star one of four members of the team to test positive for COVID-19.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Durant, who signed with the Nets over the summer, said he feels fine.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” he told The Athletic.

According to the report, Durant was one of four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The other players were not named by the team, but have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians, according to The New York Post.

Of the four players, the Nets announced three are asymptomatic while one is exhibiting symptoms.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the team said in a statement.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”

“As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery," said the Nets.

The news comes a week after the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.