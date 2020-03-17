Two MKs and two ministers go into isolation

Ministers Hanegbi and Deri and MKs Ben Barak and Schuster were with the head of the Merhavim Regional Council who contracted COVID-19.

The Knesset announced on Tuesday evening that information received by Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif indicated that three members of the Knesset, Ram Ben-Barak, Alon Schuster and Tzachi Hanegbi, were in the presence last week of Shay Hajaj, head of the Merhavim Regional Council, who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a conversation held by Grif with Udi Klein, Deputy Head of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, he was told that the matter was brought to the attention of the Ministry and that contact was already made with the Knesset members who were instructed to go into immediate isolation.

It was also announced that on Sunday afternoon, a meeting was held at the meeting hall of the Interior Ministry in Jerusalem which was attended by Hajaj.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and a host of senior officials in the local government and the Interior Ministry.

On Tuesday evening, immediately after the announcement that Hajaj contracted COVID-19, all the participants in the meeting entered isolation. They are now awaiting an investigation by the Ministry of Health to determine the continuation of the procedure in their cases.

Hajaj announced earlier on Tuesday evening that he had contracted coronavirus after attending a conference last Wednesday which was attended by a man he did not know was ill.

"Residents, dear friends, last night I underwent a test and a short time ago I was informed that the test was positive. I would say that I feel good, just a little cold. I will work from my room and the Merhavim Regional Council will continue to provide you with the best services," Hajaj wrote to the residents.