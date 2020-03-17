UN: Swarms of locusts expected to plague Africa and Middle East

Locust Watch warns of 'alarming' swarm of locusts forming in horn of Africa, not expected to affect Israel.

A plague of locusts considered “extremely alarming” is headed toward Africa and the Middle East but is likely to bypass Israel.

The locusts are breeding and forming new swarms in the Horn of Africa, The Times of Israel reported, citing Locust Watch, part of the Food and Agriculture Organization at the United Nations.

The swarms represent “an unprecedented threat to food security,” according to the Locust Watch website.

Among The hardest hit countries will include Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Iran, Pakistan, and Sudan, according to the report.

The inability to travel due to coronavirus restrictions may prevent proper, timely treatment against the pests.

The last such serious infestation in the region was a plague in 1987-1989.