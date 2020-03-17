Former Yesh Atid leader to Lapid: Enough, sit with Netanyahu

Former Education Minister Rabbi Shai Piron says his friend Yair Lapid must agree to unity government, as must Gantz and Netanyahu.

Former Education Minister Rabbi Shai Piron, who was No. 2 on the Yesh Atid list in the elections for the 19th and 20th Knessets, called on his friend Yair Lapid to drop his opposition to sitting in a unity government with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Rabbi Piron wrote in an article published on Channel 12 News: "Netanyahu must give up, not put his considerations at the center. Gantz must give up, there is no choice. He should be prime minister even if Netanyahu is prime minister, even if he is first."

"And Yair, my dear friend, must give up. Listen to the voice of the public. Sometimes dreams come true. Sometimes they are delayed," Rabbi Piron added.

"The leaders are the largest distributors of this pollution. No one, no party is exempt from responsibility. Give us a feeling that you have changed your way. You give us a sense that you understand: It's time for a unity government.

"Netanyahu offered to film the hearings on immunity. Based on that, this is how I propose to film the negotiations. We want to hear who refuses and why. Don't believe the spins. We want to hear what each side requires," he said.