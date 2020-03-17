

Israel's complete exploratory guide to holiday gift shopping! what are the best gifts to give somebody for passover, why we celebret and how. By: Rachel Feldman/JWG,

JWG passover First off, what is Passover and why do we celebrate it? Passover is a major Jewish holiday commemorating the events that occurred thousands of years ago when G-d miraculously took Israel out of Egypt. Also called Pasach, Passover gets its name from the Tenth Plague, which passed over Jewish homes, but struck down all the Egyptian firstborn, thereby giving Pharaoh no other choice but to set the enslaved nation of Israel free. Thanks to this phenomenon and all the other countless wonders G-d performed for his people, Passover’s place in Jewish calendars would be sealed from that point on as an annual celebration of our journey to freedom. How is Passover celebrated? Passover is observed each year with a special eight-day festival centered on symbolic foods, the retelling of the Passover story and other distinctive traditions. Typically occurring in the early springtime, many people begin preparing for the lengthy festival weeks in advance by thoroughly cleaning their homes from top to bottom, koshering their kitchens, shopping, and cooking up a storm to get everything ready in time for Seder Night. As so much hard work goes into arranging Passover, a lot of people find it easier to accept a relative or friend’s invitation to stay for the first few nights or even the entire holiday rather than face the daunting task of holiday prep work, prompting people to contribute towards the holiday with thoughtful gifts instead. What gifts are appropriate for Passover? When going over to someone’s house, it’s always a nice idea to bring something for your host, but if you're staying for Passover, it’s important to keep in mind that not all gifts are suitable for this strict holiday. Some gifts, like food baskets or cosmetic kits, may be great for the rest of the year, but during Passover, these items can present an issue if anything inside has been deemed not kosher for Passover. Of course, you can easily avoid the hassle of checking if your gift has a kosher label by looking into the many wonderful non-consumable alternatives that are available instead. JWG haggada What are the best Passover gifts to give? Considering the expenses that can rack up with a holiday like Passover, the best gifts to give somebody would probably be practical items that will come in handy during the holiday such as: Haggadahs – For thousands of years, Haggadahs have been Passover’s universally accepted guidebook. Containing all of the relevant blessings, songs, narratives and instructions needed to observe a traditional Seder meal, Haggadahs are among the most significant and distinguishing objects associated with Passover. These beautiful texts come in many sizes, languages and can feature beautiful illustrations such as the ones found in this gorgeous Lublin Haggadah.

– The proud centerpiece of every Passover table, Seder Plates are the classic serving dishes used each year to hold Passover’s unique spread of ceremonial foods. These iconic trays can come in a multitude of designs and styles, and they often bring something unique and special to the table regardless of their materials or shape . Ranging in appearance from stunning, European-style models like this Silver Plated Seder Plate to sleek, modern versions such as this Mixed Metals Seder Plate from Laura Cowan, the perfect Seder Plate can make a bold and meaningful statement even after years of use. Matzah Trays & Covers – As one of the staple foods of Passover, Matzah typically finds itself present at every meal during the holiday, which is why Matzah Trays and Covers are incredibly useful objects to have around when it comes to keeping your Matzah fresh and preventing those pesky crumbs from getting everywhere. Some Matzah Trays like this lovely Lily Art Painted Glass Tray, are perfect for serving up stacks of machine-made Matzah, while embroidered Covers such as this silky White Matzah Cover and Afikoman Bag set by Yair Emanuel will make an attractive addition to your Seder night ceremony.

– As one of the staple foods of Passover, Matzah typically finds itself present at every meal during the holiday, which is why Matzah Trays and Covers are incredibly useful objects to have around when it comes to keeping your Matzah fresh and preventing those pesky crumbs from getting everywhere. Some Matzah Trays like this lovely Lily Art Painted Glass Tray, are perfect for serving up stacks of machine-made Matzah, while embroidered Covers such as this silky White Matzah Cover and Afikoman Bag set by Yair Emanuel will make an attractive addition to your Seder night ceremony. Whimsical Passover Gifts – While you can never go wrong with typical holiday gifts like Judaica, Seder Plates and Haggadahs aren't the only memorable items you could give for Passover. Several of Israel's leading artists offer charming, lighthearted keepsakes that fit into the theme of Passover such as this quirky Barbara Shaw Apron, or these Matzah Coasters from Ofek Wertman. JWG matza and passover plates Where do the best Passover gifts come from? Maybe we're biased, but in our experience, the best Passover gifts always come from Israel! As the undisputed experts in Jewish tradition, Israeli artists are particularly adept at crafting remarkable pieces of Judaica and Jewish Art that will bring meaning and joy to your holiday. These stunning keepsakes often transcend what you might expect from art, capturing the magnificence and scope of Judaism's most central practices and themes and transforming these concepts into outstanding objects of indescribable beauty. Of course, Israel has so much more to offer than just holiday judaica, but that's a story for another time. For now, we hope this basic Passover Buying Guide helped answer any questions you had regarding shopping for Passover and on behalf of Israel, we wish you all a very happy Passover!





