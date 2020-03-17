Number of coronavirus cases rises to 324, 11 have recovered

The Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel had risen to 324.

Five of the patients are in serious condition, nine are in moderate condition. 11 Patients have recovered from the disease and been released from the hospital.

Coronavirus carriers in light condition will be transported to hotels across the country in the coming days, where they will be in complete isolation along with other patients, until their recovery.

In accordance with new regulations from the Health Ministry, Magen David Adom (MDA) is preparing to significantly increase the number of coronavirus test samples throughout the country to thousands of samples a day.

Yesterday, over 1,000 people were tested for the first time in a single day, and the number of tests are expected to increase greatly from there.

Most of the samples will be collected starting tomorrow (Wednesday) in drive throughomplexes where citizens will arrive in their private vehicles, with the samples taken while they sit in the vehicle.



For this purpose, it was decided in the first stage to establish a sample collection post at the the drive through complex in Tel Aviv, and later five more in Haifa, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion and Beer Sheva.

The complexes will operate 24 hours a day, and they are expected to service hundreds to thousands of Israelis each day.

The complexes will be located in open areas, which allow for continuous entry and exit of vehicles, such as parking at soccer fields and parking lots. In each of the complexes, there will be staffed by Magen David Adom, Israeli police and security guards, who will maintain public order.

Patients who will not be able to access the complex without the use of public transport will be able to conduct the sampling in their home.



Anyone approved by a physician to be sampled will receive an SMS message with the details, and will be asked to arrive at the new complex at the specified time. The medical professional who takes the sample will wear a protective mask and anti-infection gear throughout the process. The subject will remain in his vehicle and then drive back directly to his home.