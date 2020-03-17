Watch: Mass testing station set up in Tel Aviv

MDA medics are setting up corona testing stations that will see between hundreds and thousands daily. Stations will operate 24 hours a day.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus in Israel, and in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions, Magen David Adom is preparing to significantly increase coronavirus testing throughout the country, to thousands of tests a day.

Most of the samples will be collected starting tomorrow, Wednesday, at drive-through stations at which citizens will arrive in their private vehicles and samples will be taken from them as they sit in their vehicles.

To this end, it was decided in the first stage to establish a drive-through station in Tel Aviv, and later five more in Haifa, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion and Beer Sheva.

The stations will operate 24 hours a day, and are expected to test between hundreds and thousands of Israelis each day.

The stations will be located in open areas, allowing for continuous entry and exit of vehicles, such as parking lots. At each of the stations, there will be teams of Magen David Adom, Israel Police and security guards, who will maintain public order.

Patients who are unable to access the stations without the use of public transport will be able to do the test at their homes, as has taken place thus far.

Anyone approved by a physician for a test will receive an SMS message with the details, and will be asked to arrive at the new station at the specified time. As part of the testing process, the test subject will arrive at the station in his private vehicle, undergo identification and verification of details, and will then be tested by an MDA paramedic dressed in full protective gear. Throughout the entire process, the test subject will remain in his vehicle, after which he will return straight home.