New poll shows: 61 seats for right-wing bloc

New poll shows Likud rising to 39 Knesset seats as Blue and White plummets to 30.

A new poll by Direct Pulse showed that if elections were held today, the Likud would be hte largest party, with 39 Knesset seats.

Blue and White, which currently has 33 Knesset seats, would drop to just 30, and the Joint Arab List would rise from 15 to 16 seats.

Both the Sephardic-haredi Shas and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would receive eight Knesset seats, and the joint Labor-Meretz list would receive seven seats.

Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu bring up the rear, with just six seats each.

Neither Gesher nor Otzma Yehudit would pass the electoral threshold, receiving just 1.75% and 0.36% of the vote, respectively.

Divided into blocs, the new poll gives the right-religious bloc 61 Knesset seats - just enough to form a coalition - and gives the center-left-Arab bloc, including Yisrael Beytenu, 59 Knesset seats.

The survey was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Tzuriel Sharon, on March 14 and 16, 2020, via a digital panel. It included 821 and 779 respondents, respectively, from the adult population in Israel. Both surveys have an accuracy of 95% and an error margin of 4.1%.