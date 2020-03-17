Due to corona: 'Flash wedding' in the Jordan Valley

Ma'ale Ephraim Yeshiva rises to the occasion to help organize a wedding that couldn't take place at a hall as planned due to restrictions.

Mordechai Belfer a student at the Ma'ale Ephraim Yeshiva in the Jordan Valley, on Sunday married his fiancee Herut Odes in the yeshiva courtyard.

Mordechai and Herut had been planning their wedding for weeks, but the Ministry of Health's "Corona Restrictions" changed their plans.

The groom contacted the yeshiva staff and together it was decided to hold the wedding at its appointed time at all costs. The yeshiva staff and the students, in collaboration with the family, organized a "flash wedding" held in the courtyard of the yeshiva in Maale Ephraim.





