304 cases of coronavirus in Israel

The Health Ministry said Tuesday morning that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 304.

4 of those hospitalized are in serious condition. 11 are in moderate condition. 5 of those who fell sick have recovered and were released from the hospital.

In coming hours, the "corona hotel" project spearheaded by DM Naftali Bennett will launch.

The project sees the use of hotels as recovery centers for corona patients in light condition.

The hotels chosen for the project are the Dan Panorama in Tel Aviv and the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem. Other hotels will be designated for the purpose in the future.

Last night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced new restrictions in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in Israel.

He spoke of three economic measures that will be valid until the end of Passover: transferring the public sector to emergency format, the private sector to limited format, and full operation of essential services.

"We are not announcing a general closure and hope we won't come to that, but we will impose a local closure where there is an outbreak to stop it," Netanyahu added.