No more touching – your life is going to change

Why it is important for every citizen to abide by the new rules, and why people would describe you as selfish if you don’t abide by them.

PM Netanyahu talks in his press conferences on the orders for a new way of living during this coronavirus outbreak: “We love to embrace. We love to shake hands. We love to kiss…. No more.”

On this two hour special show, we talk about the new government guidelines and orders due to the coronavirus outbreak. We explain WHY it is important for every citizen to abide by these new rules, and why people would describe you as a SELFISH person if you don’t abide by them.

Also: Sweden’s almost insane response to the coronavirus: The infection of their people.

And: The spiritual aspect of the illness, and what changes we need to make to overcome this threat and be ready for a better world.