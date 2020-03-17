Egypt reports two more deaths from coronavirus

Egypt will halt all air traffic at its airports starting on Thursday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Egypt reported on Monday two more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total of coronavirus related deaths in the country to four, the health ministry said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The individuals were a 72-year-old German who died in Luxor and a 50-year-old Egyptian in Dakahlia governorate, the statement added.

In addition, 40 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the total cases in the country to 166.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Monday that the country will halt all air traffic at its airports from Thursday and until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Egypt will sanitize hotels and tourist sites during the closure, he added in a news conference, adding that tourists now in the country would be able to complete their vacations.

Madbouly said Egypt’s strategic reserves of key commodities would last for months and there was no need for people to stock up.

He said local firms in the aviation sector would suffer losses of 2.25 billion Egyptian pounds ($143 million) due to the latest measures. The last plane allowed to depart would leave on Thursday, March 19, at noon.

Egypt closed schools and universities for two weeks on Sunday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

