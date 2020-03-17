Jewish cemetery vandalized in Hungary

Gravestones in Jewish cemetery of Kiskunfélegyháza were pushed over and severely damaged earlier this month.

A Jewish cemetery in southern Hungary was vandalized, JTA reported on Monday.

Gravestones in the Jewish cemetery of Kiskunfélegyháza were pushed over and severely damaged, the Mazsihisz Federation of Jewish Communities in Hungary said in a statement this past Thursday.

The damage was discovered on March 5, said Mazsihisz, which filed a criminal complaint with the police.

The repairs could cost more than $8 million, Hungary Today reported.

The extremist Hungarian party Jobbik is blamed for much of the anti-Semitism in the country in recent years.

In November of 2012, one of Jobbik’s members released a statement saying that a list should be compiled of all of the Jewish members of government.

He was followed by another Jobbik member who called publicly for the resignation of a fellow MP who claimed to have Israeli citizenship.

In 2014, a town mayor linked to Jobbik was filmed ordering the hanging of effigies of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former president Shimon Peres in protest against the Gaza conflict.

In 2018, a Jobbik leader resigned following the release of a recording of an admission of an anti-Semitic act.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has come under fire for failing to condemn the anti-Semitism of the Jobbik party.