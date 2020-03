The leadership should behave and take social responsibility in this stressful time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eve Harow opines on leadership and social responsibility in this stressful time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Influencers, both religious, political and medical have a huge responsibility to make decisions that will keep people safe irrespective of their personal philosophies, worldviews and trepidations.

She then airs a talk with fellow (unemployed) tour guide, Tanach and Talmud teacher Shulie Mishkin, whose raison d’être is finding relevance to Torah in our every day life.