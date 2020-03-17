Living with coronavirus while focusing on the positives

Despite a virtual country-wide quarantine due to coronavirus, the focus should not be on what we can’t do, but on what we can do.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with educator and lecturer Rabbi Zev Shandalov who says that despite a virtual country-wide quarantine as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the focus should not be on what we can’t do, but on what we can do.

Namely, the rabbi says that we should use this opportunity to read more, get to know our families better, study more Torah, and other positive activities even while being on lock down.

Also on the show, Josh discusses the current political reality as the country’s leaders try to put together a government, with Blue and White head Benny Gantz disappointingly accepting the endorsement of the Arab Balad Party – an extremist element whose goal is to destroy the State of Israel from within.