Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary who was part of Brazilian delegation that met with Trump, tests positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo, who was part of the Brazilian delegation that met with US President Donald Trump nine days ago, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, his office said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Troyjo, who is Brazil's deputy economy minister, was also in Washington last week. He is showing no symptoms and is working from his home in strict isolation, the statement said.

In addition to Troyjo, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also visited the US last week and met with Trump.

It later emerged that Bolsonaro’s communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, who was also a part of the delegation to the US, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro on Friday denied having tested positive for coronavirus, after local media reported he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results of a second test to confirm.

Trump took a coronavirus test on Saturday amid criticism over him refusing to do so despite interacting with the Brazilian delegation. His physician later announced that the test came back negative.