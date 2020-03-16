Statewide curfew in New Jersey over coronavirus

Al restaurants and theaters in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut ordered closed until further notice over coronavirus.

New York and New Jersey

A statewide curfew has been imposed in New Jersey in response to the coronavirus, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Under the curfew, residents will not be allowed to leave their homes between 8 PM and 5 AM.

In addition, the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced that all casinos, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, nightclubs, performing arts centers and gyms must close at 8 PM local time tonight and remain closed until further notice.

Governor Murpgy also ordered all schools in New Jersey to close beginning Wednesday, March 18.