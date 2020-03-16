Likud MK Shlomo Karhi: 'Liberman submitted wanton, anti-democratic bill'

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi attacked Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, following the bill submitted by Yisrael Beyteinu to oust a prime minister under indictment during a transition government.

"Only a delusional person like Liberman, someone unbearable to the public, who only cares about himself and everyone else can go to hell, who broke a promise he's made throughout his political life not to be supported by terrorists, can file such a wanton, anti-democratic, and miserable bill," Karhi wrote on Twitter.

Yisrael Beyteinu MK Oded Forer submitted a bill stating that during the transition the Knesset will be able to hold a secret ballot and terminate the term of office of a prime minister who is under indictment.

According to the proposed law, the prime minister's replacement would be chosen from among the ministers, members of the prime minister's faction. If there is no agreement, the most senior Knesset member who is also minister will serve as prime minister.

The bill states that the debate on the impeachment of a transitional prime minister will be held in the Knesset or the Arrangements Committee and "the Knesset or Arrangements Committee as aforesaid will not decide on the transfer of the prime minister from office until he has been given the opportunity to make his arguments before them.

"The vote on this issue in the Knesset Committee and the Knesset will be by secret ballot. This is to ensure that Knesset Members vote according to their own discretion and not according to party and coalition considerations," the proposal states.