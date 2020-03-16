Blue and White to Edelstein: We will appeal to court against you

Lawyers for Blue and White party warn they are prepared to petition High Court to force Yuli Edelstein to convene elections for new speaker.

Attorneys for the Blue and White Party, Eran Marinberg and Shimon Brown, sent a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein demanding that he convene the plenary immediately to discuss the election of a new Knesset Speaker.

"The Knesset Speaker was asked for support by factions representing 61 Knesset members for the holding [elections for] a Knesset Speaker immediately after the inauguration of the 23rd Knesset. Although the request is supported by factions representing most Knesset members, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced that he does not intend to comply with the request of the majority of Knesset members and raise the issue to the agenda until after the establishment of a new government," the letter reads.

The attorneys argue that "it is not within the power of the Speaker of the Knesset to prevent a plenary hearing, as a majority of Knesset members demand that the hearing be held. The matter is clear when the decision not to bring the [election of a new] Knesset Speaker to the plenum is tainted with a clear personal interest of the Knesset Speaker, as he knows that voting in the plenum will end his temporary term that extends beyond the 21st, 22nd Knesset terms. and now the 23."

According to them, "the Speaker of the Knesset has no authority not to hold the hearing, especially in light of the fact that the Knesset Speaker's considerations are tainted with a clear personal matter that rises up to a real conflict of interest."

They also threatened the name of a Blue and White party to appeal to the High Court. "If our demand for an urgent hearing is not answered, we will have to take all measures available to it under any law, including an appropriate petition before the High Court."