US trading reopens after 8% stock plunge triggers 15-minute halt

Stock-market trading reopened after a 15-minute halt triggered by a steep slide at the opening bell today after investors failed to take comfort in the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash its benchmark interest rate to nearly 0% to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 SPX, -9.41% was down 10.9% near 2,415. Another 15-minute market-wide trading halt will be implemented if the index falls 13% on the day. The initial circuit breaker was triggered when the S&P 500 fell more than 7% at the bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -9.796% was down 11.8% or 2,700 points, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP, -9.430% dropped nearly 900 points or 11.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 2,000 points and the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped more than 7% -- triggering an automatic cutoff mechanism -- after the Fed cut interest rates and launched a fresh round of crisis-era bond purchases, reported USA Today. This was the third time in one week that trip mechanisms were activated during regular trading hours following sharp losses.