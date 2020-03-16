Number of coronavirus patients in Israel rises to 344

The Health Ministry announced today that the number of coronavirus disease patients in Israel has risen to 344.

The condition of four of the patients is defined as poor, while 11 are moderate. The four in serious condition were admitted to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva, Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem, and Ichilov in Tel Aviv. The condition of 231 patients is defined as mild.

An 88-year-old man with significant pre-existing illnesses is hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Hospital. He is currently breathing on his own.

At the Prime Minister's Office, an emergency meeting was held with the participation of the Treasury and the National Economic Council.

Earlier, an Israeli diplomat at the Israeli Embassy in Madrid was reported to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The number of coronavirus infections in Spain rose to 8,744 people, with 297 diagnosed a day. So far, about 288 people have died in Spain from the virus.

The number of victims in Iran has risen to 853 people, with 129 dead in the past day. Also, another 1,053 people have been diagnosed with the virus, which brings the number to over 14,000.