IDF official: 'Coronavirus has led to reduction in terror'

Coronavirus pandemic has led to drop in hostile activities towards Israel, IDF official says.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a reduction in terror activity towards Israel, official military sources said Monday.

"The coronavirus pandemic is affecting countries in the region, and there is a drop in hostile activities towards Israel," IDF spokesman Brigadier-General Hadi Zilberman said.

"There are hostile countries who were hit hard by the pandemic, and as a result they are reducing the terror."

On Monday, the IDF temporarily halted all one-month leaves for regular soldiers on closed bases.

The IDF currently has 3,700 soldiers and officials quarantined, including colonels and one major-general.

The IDF clarified that the March enlistment will proceed as planned, other than for those who are in quarantine, who will enlist after their quarantine period ends. Anyone who is ill will receive a deferment. Parents will not be allowed to enter the induction center.