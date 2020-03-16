Reserve officer blasts Ashkenazi for planned cooperation with Joint List

In a Facebook post that went viral, Noam Sela, a reserve officer and combat soldier in the Egoz brigade, blasted MK Gabi Ashkenazi of the Blue & White party for his willingness to form a minority government with the support of Arab parties.

“Gabi Ashkenazi, I will never forget the time when we were in Gaza during Operation Cast Lead, and you were walking around the buildings we had taken control of, slapping soldiers on the back. You were then Chief of Staff, a graduate of the Golani Brigade, a role model for me. I was proud of you as my Chief of Staff – but today? Today I am consumed with shame and my heart is bursting with pain,” wrote Sela.

“How can you do such a thing? You, who led thousands of soldiers into battle, IDF and Golani fighters – how can you lend a hand to a Knesset member [Heba Yazbak] who applauds the murder of babies? How can you cooperate with lowly supporters of terror? … Gabi, the people of Israel are ashamed of you! … Hundreds of IDF soldiers have fallen and had their blood spilled in battle against those terrorists whose friends in the Joint List call them “heroes” and “martyrs.” How can you look at yourself in the mirror, Gabi? There's an epidemic raging outside, but what you and your friends did today scares me a lot more.”

In a similar attack on Blue & White’s intention to establish a minority government backed by the Joint List, Guy Yehezkel, husband of Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel who was murdered in the terrorist attack in the Barkan industrial area in 2018, published a heartbreaking post on Facebook on Sunday.

"My precious Kim, I want to beg your forgiveness. You must be watching and weeping. I feel ashamed and embarrassed at the sight of this despicable deed. And I feel like we're being murdered all over again," Guy wrote.

“Little Kai no longer calls out for you at night. The remnants of the memories have faded away. And I'm going crazy! How will I explain to him, when he grows up, that his own people worked hand-in-hand with his mother's murderers?”

Guy added, “I see what’s going on and my heart refuses to believe it. I wish it was a nightmare that I could wake up from. You will be cursed forever, you generals who crossed all lines, and are now sharing a laugh with the friend of murderers. My precious Kim, I want to beg your forgiveness. Yours forever, Guy."