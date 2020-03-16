Number of coronavirus cases rises to 250

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 250 on Monday morning, the Health Ministry said.

Fifty people have been diagnosed with coroanvirus since Sunday.

Four of the coronavirus patients are in serious condition, while another 11 are in moderate condition, 231 are in good condition, and four have recovered and no longer carry the disease.

One hundred ninety of the patients are hospitalized, and another twelve are "on the way" to being hospitalized. Forty-four are receiving in-home care.

The majority of coronavirus patients returned from visits abroad, and many of them were diagnosed while self-quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is pushing for a total lockdown in order to prevent coronavirus from spreading further, within the country.