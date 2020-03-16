Culture Minister Miri Regev denied entrance to meeting with PM, Gantz, President

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) was prevented by security guards from entering the President's Residence on Sunday evening, according to correspondent Amit Segal of Channel 12 News.

Regev had arrived to attend the meeting between PM Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue & White faction, Benny Gantz, but when she tried to enter the building, she was told that she would not be permitted entry as she had arrived too late and the meeting between the two faction leaders and the President was already in progress.

Witnesses reported that loud shouting erupted between Regev and those present. Regev then made contact with members of the Prime Minister's Office who were already inside, to no avail.

A week ago, Culture Minister Regev was involved in another altercation at the President's Residenc, when she claimed that President Rivlin was not willing to meet with the families of terror victims who were protesting outside his official residence, whereas he was willing to meet protesters opposing them.

The President's Residence issued an unusually sharp response to her allegation, stating that it was a lie.

However, there appears to be no connection between the two incidents.