Report: Pres. Trump offered German pharma company $1 billion for vaccine

Across the world, pharmaceutical companies are racing to find and develop a vaccine effective against coronavirus, and in recent days, this has led to confrontation between US President Trump and Germany.

According to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, the US president offered the German pharmaceutical company CureVac over $1 billion to find a vaccine for coronavirus on condition that the United States would have exclusive rights to the vaccine. The newspaper quoted senior German government officials who confirmed that the offer was made.

“Germany is not for sale,” German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said in an interview with ARD Radio in response to the report. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also addressed the report at a press conference in Berlin on Sunday, saying, “I have heard from several government officials that this is the case, and we will discuss the matter when the Coronavirus Committee meets tomorrow.”

Erwin Rodel, a German MP serving on the government’s health committee, reacted with fury to the report, saying, “What matters now is international cooperation and not national self-interest.”

However, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, denied the veracity of the report that President Trump had made such an offer to the German company, saying, “The report in the German media was incorrect.”

When approached for comment, the German pharmaceutical company CureVac stated: “We are making progress in the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus, in order to help and protect people around the world. We refuse to respond to speculations, and we reject the allegations made regarding our company.”