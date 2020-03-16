How will Tokyo Olympics take place in wake of coronavirus?

In just over four months, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is expected to take place, and now many discussions are underway on how to deal with the coronavirus.

According to the Boker Tov Yisrael show presented by Efi Triger on Galei Tzahal, Oren Fadida of Galei Tzahal received the two programs, which were presented last weekend to the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach.

The first one talks about eliminating all the criterion contests, and imposing the work of delegate selection on the states themselves. This will increase the number of competitors, thereby increasing the likelihood of further infection.

The second plan, the one that Bach prefers, talks about setting a deadline for the criterion contests.

If by May the competitions are not coordinated, competitions in some categories will be canceled.

It was also reported that athletes will be required to arrive in Japan six weeks before the Olympics, and will remain in isolation for the first two weeks, during which they will only conduct tests and personal training. At the end of the isolation period training will also begin on the competition grounds.