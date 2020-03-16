Employee working with Defense Min. diagnosed with coronavirus

On Sunday, the employee of a company providing services to the Ministry of Defense, located in a facility in Petah Tikva, was diagnosed as a carrier of the COVID-19 virus.

The employee has been admitted to a hospital, and following an epidemiological investigation carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, his colleagues were instructed to begin a period of quarantine.



There are currently no additional restrictions for employees in the building.

The Ministry of Defense is working to sanitize the facility where the affected employee was working, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

So far, 250 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Four are in serious condition.