PA: 15 coronavirus patients showing signs of recovery

38 cases of coronavirus have been discovered in the PA, of which 15 have shown signs gradual signs of recovery.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “Ministry of Health” said on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases has reached 38 after close to 2,400 tests were performed to detect people who have contracted the virus.

It further said that 6,500 Palestinian Arabs are subject to home isolation, of which 2,676 are in the Gaza Strip. The “Ministry of Health” is currently working on preparing three medical centers in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip to receive coronavirus patients.

At a press conference, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said that tests on 21 of the 38 coronavirus patients found that 15 of them had showed signs of gradual recovery.

Another patient, a tourist from Germany, is in serious condition and two patients are in moderate condition.

Most of the cases of coronavirus in the PA have been recorded in the city of Bethlehem.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced a month-long state of emergency after the first seven cases of coronavirus were identified in the PA.