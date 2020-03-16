Former Health Minister resigns from the Knesset

Blue and White MK Yael German announces she is resigning from the Knesset due to health complications.

Former Health Minister MK Yael German (Blue and White) announced on Sunday evening that she would be resigning from the Knesset due to health complications.

"In light of my situation, I will not be able to dedicate myself as I normally would, and as our position in the Knesset demands, therefore I submit my resignation to the Knesset, allowing for a young and new force to take my spot,” she said.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said, "There is no fighter like Yael German. A partner in the path and in deeds, an example and a model of an elected official. I wish her health and strength, we will see her continuing to do her work for the public."

Idan Roll, number 34 on the Blue and White list, will enter the Knesset instead of German.