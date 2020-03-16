Justice Minister extends state of emergency in the courts

Justice Minister Amir Ohana extends state of emergency in the courts until March 22.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana announced on Sunday evening that the state of emergency in the courts will be extended as part of the national effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency will be extended until next Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Ohana initially announced the state of emergency on Saturday night and it was to have been in effect for 24 hours.

Following the announcement, the date of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's trial has been postponed to May 24. It had originally been scheduled to start on Tuesday.