Man injured in stone throwing attack

A 36-year-old man was slightly injured in a stone throwing attack in the Shiloah village in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene of the incident and transferred him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for further consultation.

MDA paramedic Nahum Pindros said: "Near the exit from the City of David, we were accompanied by a police vehicle that transported the injured individual. He was fully conscious and was suffering from bleeding to his face. We administered medical treatment that included dressing his wounds and transferred him to the hospital while fully conscious."

With the coronavirus making its rounds in Israel as well as outside pre-1967 borders, a number of terrorist attacks have still been recorded within the last few days.