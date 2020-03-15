Tags:Knesset, Coronavirus
Watch: Disinfection of the Knesset for the inauguration
Anti-coronavirus measures taken in preparation for the inauguration of the 23rd Knesset tomorrow.
disinfecting the Knesset
Adina Walman/Knesset spokesperson
