Mayor of Teaneck, NJ calls on all residents to self-quarantine

The mayor of Teaneck, New Jersey called on all residents to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin issued the call on Saturday, after the number of coronavirus cases in his city, which has a large Jewish population, rose to 18, the highest total in Bergen County.

Hameeduddin said residents should go out only if they “absolutely have to.” He said a town-wide quarantine is the best way to stop the virus from spreading. Deputy Mayor Elie Katz told The Jerusalem Post that the self-quarantine is not mandatory.

“We are asking residents – it’s not mandatory – that they self-quarantine. Which means please practice safety; stay in the house if you don’t have to go out,” he said.

“Tomorrow, we will require restaurants to have takeout and delivery only. We are going to close our parks and also our municipal building,” Katz added.

On Thursday, The Rabbinical Council of Bergen County in New Jersey, in conjunction with local synagogues and day schools, adopted sweeping regulations designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus locally. The regulations left all Jewish schools closed and banned playdates between families. Synagogues were closed and communal prayer services not allowed in homes. Celebrations and visits to mourners also were prohibited.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday morning after calling in to WBLS 107.5 FM that state officials are considering a statewide curfew as one way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, NorthJersey.com reported.