Gantz receives recommendations of 61 MKs

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman recommended Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz for prime minister during his meeting with President Reuven Rivlin Sunday.

With Liberman's support, Gantz has received the recommendations of 12 MKs from the Blue and White, Labor-Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu, and Joint Arab List to form a coalition. He is now expected to receive the mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin said following the meeting: "The mathematics is clear, but so is Liberman's message of unity, so I will meet with Gantz and Netanyahu before imposing the mandate."

The president has called Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gantz to a meeting with him at 7:30 tonight to discuss the possible formation of a unity government to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Should Gantz receive the mandate to form a government, he would likely seek to form a minority government which would be dependent on the outside support of the Joint Arab List.