Netanyahu convenes expert panel on coronavirus measures

The PM convened a panel on ways of curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened a panel discussion featuring top medical experts to explore further ways of preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. The discussion examined the utilization of scientific capabilities to promote the fight against the virus.

Head of Social Security Services, Head of Public Health Services of the Ministry of Health, Director of the Central Laboratory of the Ministry of Health, Head the Department of Planning and Research of Health Policy of Public Health, President of the Weizman Institute, and President of The Innovation Authority participated in the meeting.

Later in the evening, the government is expected to convene a video forum on the issue. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister and his staff underwent testing for the coronavirus following its spread in the country even though none of them had reported symptoms prior to the test.

As you will recall, the number of infections in Israel as of 8:00 am Sunday had risen to 200.