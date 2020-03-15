'Unity govt. does not require replacement of Knesset Speaker'

Tzipi Hotovely attacked leaders of the Blue and White party for their insistence on forming a gov't with support of the Arab parties.

Diaspora Minister MK Tzipi Hotovely attacked leaders of the Blue and White party for their insistence on forming a government with the support of the Arab parties.

"Someone interested in a unity [government would not attempt to] replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. I ask Gantz and heads of Blue and White: instead of replacing Edelstein, replace the broken tape. A national emergency government now and not a disgrace government with terror supporters. The public will not forgive anyone who attempts to establish a minority government [which will prove bad] for Israel," said Hotovely.

Gantz appeared to pull a rabbit out of a hat when he conditioned his party's entry into a unity government on the Joint Arab List's participation in the coalition. After Netanyahu presented his own conditions, Gantz claimed he was still awaiting a "serious offer."

President Reuven Rivlin is set to provide one of the rival parties the mandate to form a coalition government tomorrow or Wednesday after all MKs have had a chance to recommend the next prime minister. After all members of the Joint Arab List recommended Gantz, it appears he will be first in line to attempt the formation of a narrow government with outside support from the Arab MKs.