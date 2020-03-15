'Unity govt. does not require replacement of Knesset Speaker'

Tzipi Hotovely attacked leaders of the Blue and White party for their insistence on forming a gov't with support of the Arab parties.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Netanyahu, Hotovely
Flash 90

Diaspora Minister MK Tzipi Hotovely attacked leaders of the Blue and White party for their insistence on forming a government with the support of the Arab parties.

"Someone interested in a unity [government would not attempt to] replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. I ask Gantz and heads of Blue and White: instead of replacing Edelstein, replace the broken tape. A national emergency government now and not a disgrace government with terror supporters. The public will not forgive anyone who attempts to establish a minority government [which will prove bad] for Israel," said Hotovely.

Gantz appeared to pull a rabbit out of a hat when he conditioned his party's entry into a unity government on the Joint Arab List's participation in the coalition. After Netanyahu presented his own conditions, Gantz claimed he was still awaiting a "serious offer."

President Reuven Rivlin is set to provide one of the rival parties the mandate to form a coalition government tomorrow or Wednesday after all MKs have had a chance to recommend the next prime minister. After all members of the Joint Arab List recommended Gantz, it appears he will be first in line to attempt the formation of a narrow government with outside support from the Arab MKs.

