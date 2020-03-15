Medical students to double number of coronavirus samplers in Israel

Approximately 700 medical students from five faculties across the country, who are in the clinical phase of their studies, joined the national effort in preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Israel. They will join the 800 Magen David Adom paramedics who are already taking samples across the country.

Hundreds of students, whose academic studies have been halted for the time being due to the Corona crisis, are undergoing intensive training today while strictly adhering to the Ministry of Health's guidelines of preventing the gathering of more than ten people in the same space.

The goal of this initiative, which is being done in full cooperation with the Ministry of Health, is to increase the number of samples taken every day across the country, in order to quickly identify Coronavirus patients and carriers, and isolate them as soon as possible from the population, to prevent further infection.

"The training of about 700 sample takers in two days, while adhering to the gathering ban, is a huge challenge," explained MDA Paramedic School Director Dr. Shafir Botner. "Therefore, theoretical learning will be done remotely, with the help of technological means. This includes a dedicated app that was created overnight, which contains all the necessary learning material. Practical practice, which cannot be done remotely, will be carried out in small groups across the country."

MDA Director General Eli Binsaid: "Increasing the number of samples taken from civilians across the country is a significant act in reducing the infection of the coronavirus in Israel, while also maintaining the routine operations of Magen David Adom, as Israel's national EMS organization. We have decided at Magen David Adom, together with the Ministry of Health and the medical faculties, to have students who are at an advanced stage in medical studies help in taking samples. They undergo dedicated training, and will join Magen David Adom's paramedics in the important national mission. I thank the team of doctors who initiated the project, led by Dr. Itay Peretz, and the hundreds of future doctors who are already putting public health in their minds."