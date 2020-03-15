Sharp increase in credit card transactions despite caronavirus

Data from the IBA (Automatic Banking Services), which operates the national credit card payment system, indicates that despite the coronavirus crisis, credit card business activity in Israel increased last weekend (March 12-14) compared to the previous weekend (March 5-7).

According to the data, Israelis spent a total of NIS 2.222 billion using their credit cards. This represents an increase of 1.4% compared to the previous weekend, which saw expenditures of NIS 2.191 billion.

There was an even greater increase in online transactions, with the total amount spent last weekend equaling NIS 849.08 million. This represents an increase of 5.3% compared to the previous weekend's total which amounted to NIS 806.08 million.