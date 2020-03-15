Netanyahu holds weekly cabinet meeting via video conference

"This is an example of learning the guidelines we issued yesterday to reduce gatherings and maintain distance. We are strict about this."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem by video conference. The Cabinet received an extensive update on the national efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and discussed continued preparatory measures.

“First, I would like to express appreciation for the citizens of Israel for their exceptional conduct, which is helping us to slow the pace of the spreading. I want to salute the medical teams again, who are putting themselves on the front line. There is nothing dearer than this, and we very much appreciate it," Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting.

"We are conducting this meeting by video conference. This is an example of learning the guidelines we issued yesterday to reduce gatherings and maintain distance. We are strict about this; you also see this on the screens." (Please click here for the latest Health Ministry guidelines.)

"I would like to ask all government ministries and the private sector, whoever can use this technology should do so. If not, one can certainly use chats on cellphones, so that there is no problem in implementing this. This is an example and also a request to emulate for various boards and meetings.

"First, we will start with a briefing on the corona situation by the head of the National Security Council. We will enable the relevant ministers to respond. Afterwards, every minister will speak in turn. We will then proceed to the second part of the meeting, on the emergency regulations and the specific technological issue before us.”