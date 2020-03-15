Watch: Bereaved families protest Joint List

Families of terror victims shout at Joint List MKs as they enter President's Residence. "Terrorist-supporters won't sit in the government."

Bereaved families demonstrated Sunday near the President's Residence in Jerusalem against the possibility of the establishment of a government with the support of the Joint List.

"Terrorist-supporters will not sit in the government," the families shouted at the MKs as they entered the President's Residence.

All 15 members of the Joint List at noon recommended Benny Gantz as their preferred candidate for forming the next government in their consultation with President Rivlin.

Chairman Ayman Odeh told the President "We had a tough argument. Balad had a opposing position on the recommendation. At the same time, Balad made a courageous decision which was essentially the unity of the Joint List and the adoption of the decision of the majority. "