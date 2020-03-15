Former Histadrut chairman backs unity government

Former Histadrut chairman Ofer Eini on Saturday night called on Labor party chairman Amir Peretz to immediately join the Netanyahu government and push for the establishment of a unity pact with the Blue and White party.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 12 News, Eini said, "I do not understand our leaders, who are preoccupied these days with trying to replace the Speaker of the Knesset. I expect both leaders to take an initiative and sit down [to talk] as soon as tonight. Not an emergency government, the people of Israel want a government.”

“I am surprised at Amir Peretz. Go to Bibi as soon as tonight and close with him a deal that says that, within the coalition agreement, there will be an agreement on a unity government,” added Eini.

He said that in the event that Blue and White joins the government, Netanyahu should be the first to serve as Prime Minister. "It’s obvious to me that the Prime Minister should be first, Gantz will be second, sit next to him and learn.”

"In this state of chaos, and I am not considered a rightist, I think that the with Prime Minister's experience it is good that he is at the helm during this crisis," continued Eini.