Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucuses

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses on Saturday, CNN reported.

Sanders won with 84 votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden received 48 votes and two went uncommitted.

Sanders' win means he captured four national delegates, while Biden captured two.

The Northern Mariana Islands, which has been a US territory since 1975, participates in the presidential primary process but not in the general election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Democratic caucuses while Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses.

This past Tuesday, Biden secured victories in Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, giving him a near 150-delegate lead over Sanders.

Those victories came after Biden was the big winner on “Super Tuesday” the previous week.

Sanders on Wednesday vowed to stay in the race despite the narrowing path for him to win the nomination.

The two candidates are scheduled to debate Sunday. The debate has been moved from Arizona to Washington, DC, amid coronavirus concerns, and will be held without an audience.

The debate comes ahead of another round of Democratic primaries Tuesday in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, which total to 577 delegates up for grabs.