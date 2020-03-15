PA demands Israel release terrorists due to coronavirus

PA cabinet leader demands that all security prisoners be released due to the spreading of the coronavirus in Israel.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader, on Saturday called on the Israeli "occupation authorities" to release all the security prisoners, especially the sick and minors.

In a public appeal to Israel, Shtayyeh explained that the release of prisoners was necessary to save their lives as the coronavirus spreads in Israel.

Shtayyeh noted in a Facebook message that the PA intends to send a letter to the Red Cross demanding the release of the prisoners, and at the same time is urging the Israel Prisons Service to look after the health of the Palestinian Arab prisoners, especially in light of overcrowding in the prisons.

He said that the PA directorate of inmates and liberated prisoners will continue to monitor the safety of 6,000 Palestinian Arab prisoners.